Brokerages Set General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT at $47.27

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.69.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.80. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $48.29.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. General Motors’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 205,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 963,580 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,603,000 after acquiring an additional 57,736 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in General Motors by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in General Motors by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after buying an additional 44,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

