Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) & Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Critical Comparison

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) and Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Newell Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Hengan International Group pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 39.2%. Newell Brands pays out 180.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hengan International Group pays out 62.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hengan International Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Newell Brands and Hengan International Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newell Brands $9.46 billion 0.62 $210.94 million $0.51 27.98 Hengan International Group N/A N/A N/A $2.95 1.60

Analyst Recommendations

Newell Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Hengan International Group. Hengan International Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Newell Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Newell Brands and Hengan International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newell Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Hengan International Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Newell Brands and Hengan International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newell Brands N/A N/A N/A Hengan International Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Newell Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Hengan International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Newell Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. The Home Appliances segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes household products, including kitchen appliances. The Home Solutions segment consists of food and home storage products, fresh preserving products, vacuum sealing products, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, and home fragrance products. The Learning and Development segment deals with writing instruments, art products, activity-based adhesive and cutting products, labeling solutions, and baby gear and infant care products. The Outdoor and Recreation segment includes global consumer active lifestyle products for outdoor and outdoor-related activities. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Atl

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products. It is also involved in the trading of various products for ladies, pregnant women, infants, and kids, as well as disposable fiber-based products; and engages in the ecommerce business. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes heat and power; and manufactures, distributes, and sells gas, protective equipment, medical instrument, skin care products, antiseptics, and household products. Hengan International Group Company Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

