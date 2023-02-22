Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives $11.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.79.

LUNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pulmonx from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pulmonx from $13.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Pulmonx Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of LUNG opened at $8.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $326.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.45. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

About Pulmonx

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 109,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 64,145 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $599,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

