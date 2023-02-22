C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives $97.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.92.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $99.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.08.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
