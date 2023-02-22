C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives $97.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.92.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,506,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 43,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $99.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.08.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

