Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives $90.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Railway

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 1.1 %

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $76.73 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

