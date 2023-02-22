SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives $366.18 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $366.18.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIVB. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of SIVB opened at $285.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.99. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $198.10 and a 52 week high of $625.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,553 shares of company stock valued at $862,855 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 10,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.