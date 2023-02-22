Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Receives $359.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $359.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total value of $71,242.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,256.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total transaction of $5,765,325.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,425,563.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total transaction of $71,242.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,328 shares in the company, valued at $829,256.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,769 shares of company stock worth $13,609,902 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Gartner by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner stock opened at $338.23 on Friday. Gartner has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $358.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $338.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.43.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gartner will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

