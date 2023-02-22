Brokerages Set Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Price Target at $252.42

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $252.42.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $284.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Essex Property Trust

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $476,588,000. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2,388.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 638,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,367,000 after purchasing an additional 613,092 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,367,000 after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $124,907,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,651,748,000 after acquiring an additional 390,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $231.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $205.24 and a one year high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.13%.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.