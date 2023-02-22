Analysts Set Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target at $78.23

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.23.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRPT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Freshpet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freshpet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 414.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Freshpet by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Freshpet by 873.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 206.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period.

Freshpet Stock Down 7.2 %

Freshpet Company Profile

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $62.45 on Friday. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $118.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.07 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.88.

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

