American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Receives $266.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $266.00.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Tower Stock Down 2.7 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in American Tower by 629.4% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $204.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.42. American Tower has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $95.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 99.05%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Articles

