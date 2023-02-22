Ribbon Communications Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Ribbon Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ribbon Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RBBN. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Ribbon Communications Trading Down 4.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RBBN opened at $4.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $722.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.15. Ribbon Communications has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $4.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 9.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 103.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 10.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ribbon Communications

(Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

See Also

