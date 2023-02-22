MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect MGP Ingredients to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of MGPI opened at $95.98 on Wednesday. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $73.07 and a 1-year high of $125.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,100 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $205,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,308 shares in the company, valued at $16,351,010.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,603 shares of company stock worth $567,467. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 9.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 22.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGPI. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

