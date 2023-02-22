Iron Mountain (IRM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Iron Mountain to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Iron Mountain stock opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Iron Mountain has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61.
In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $531,969.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,968,759.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,921.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $531,969.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,968,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,264 shares of company stock worth $1,194,758 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.
Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.
