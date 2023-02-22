Iron Mountain (IRM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Iron Mountain to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 3.7 %

Iron Mountain stock opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Iron Mountain has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $531,969.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,968,759.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,921.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $531,969.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,968,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,264 shares of company stock worth $1,194,758 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Iron Mountain

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 96,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.