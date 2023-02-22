FTAI Aviation (FTAI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 4.3 %

FTAI stock opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.91. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 4.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 226,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About FTAI Aviation

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.42.

(Get Rating)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

