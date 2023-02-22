Open Lending (LPRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Open Lending to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Open Lending Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of LPRO opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 16.68 and a current ratio of 16.68. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $21.12.

Institutional Trading of Open Lending

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Open Lending during the first quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 51.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 58.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 35.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Open Lending

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

