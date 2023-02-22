Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mammoth Energy Services Trading Up 0.7 %

Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $268.25 million, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mammoth Energy Services

About Mammoth Energy Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 16,769 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,728 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 158,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 31,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.