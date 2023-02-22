Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Mammoth Energy Services Trading Up 0.7 %
Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $268.25 million, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.67.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.
About Mammoth Energy Services
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.
