Arcosa (ACA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Arcosa Price Performance
ACA opened at $56.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average of $58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.18. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.80.
Arcosa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Arcosa news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $350,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,434.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcosa
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 8.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 9.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Arcosa
Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.
Featured Articles
