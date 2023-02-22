Arcosa (ACA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arcosa Price Performance

ACA opened at $56.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average of $58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.18. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.80.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, Stephens lowered shares of Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

In other Arcosa news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $350,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,434.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcosa

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 8.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 9.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Featured Articles

