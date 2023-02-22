ACCO Brands (ACCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect ACCO Brands to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACCO Brands Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.82. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 157.90%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 198.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 15,598 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at $111,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

