Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) & Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Head-To-Head Review

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) and Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.6% of Fluence Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Fluence Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Axion Power International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fluence Energy and Axion Power International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluence Energy $1.20 billion 2.73 -$104.49 million ($1.23) -15.19 Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Axion Power International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fluence Energy.

This table compares Fluence Energy and Axion Power International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluence Energy -7.52% -21.82% -8.10% Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Fluence Energy has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axion Power International has a beta of -3.64, indicating that its share price is 464% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fluence Energy and Axion Power International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluence Energy 0 5 5 0 2.50 Axion Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fluence Energy presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.76%.

Summary

Fluence Energy beats Axion Power International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence. Its energy storage products include Gridstack, a grid-scale industrial strength energy storage product; Ultrastack, that control and operate electricity system; Sunstack for optimizing solar capture and delivery; and Edgestack, a commercial energy storage product that discharges when needed to flatten a facility's energy load profile. The company also provides engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance services; energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions. It serves utilities, developers, and commercial and industrial customers. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About Axion Power International

Axion Power International, Inc. develops, designs, manufactures and sells energy storage components and devices based on its patented PbC technology. It develops batteries for energy storage systems, renewable energy systems, off grid applications, automotive and other applications. The company was founded by James Adam Smith in September 2003 and is headquartered in New Castle, PA.

