Reviewing Viad (NYSE:VVI) & ASAP (NASDAQ:ASAP)

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) and ASAP (NASDAQ:ASAP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Viad and ASAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad 2.24% 15.20% 1.06% ASAP -131.13% -52.13% -19.80%

Risk and Volatility

Viad has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASAP has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

92.6% of Viad shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Viad shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of ASAP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Viad and ASAP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad $1.13 billion 0.48 $23.22 million $0.12 216.67 ASAP $182.19 million 0.02 -$5.23 million ($20.60) -0.02

Viad has higher revenue and earnings than ASAP. ASAP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viad, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Viad and ASAP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viad 0 0 2 0 3.00 ASAP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viad presently has a consensus target price of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 67.31%. Given Viad’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viad is more favorable than ASAP.

Summary

Viad beats ASAP on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viad



Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands. The Pursuit business group refers to the collection of iconic natural and cultural destination experiences. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About ASAP



Waitr Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

