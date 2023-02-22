Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) versus PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Head-To-Head Contrast

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) and Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PaySign and Society Pass’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PaySign $29.47 million 5.89 -$2.72 million $0.01 332.33 Society Pass $520,000.00 51.78 -$34.76 million N/A N/A

PaySign has higher revenue and earnings than Society Pass.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PaySign 0 0 1 0 3.00 Society Pass 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PaySign and Society Pass, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

PaySign presently has a consensus target price of $3.60, suggesting a potential upside of 8.43%. Society Pass has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 395.05%. Given Society Pass’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Society Pass is more favorable than PaySign.

Profitability

This table compares PaySign and Society Pass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PaySign 1.16% 3.07% 0.43% Society Pass -1,267.09% -129.64% -111.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.9% of PaySign shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Society Pass shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.8% of PaySign shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

PaySign has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Society Pass has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PaySign beats Society Pass on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc. engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand. The company was founded by Mark R. Newcomer and Daniel H. Spencer on August 24, 1995 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

About Society Pass

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website. Its loyalty-focused and data-driven e-commerce marketing platform interfaces connect consumers with merchants in the F&B and lifestyle sectors. The company was formerly known as Food Society, Inc. and changed its name to Society Pass Incorporated in October 2018. Society Pass Incorporated was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Singapore.

