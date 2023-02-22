Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF) vs. TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Critical Survey

Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF – Get Rating) and TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Britannia Bulk and TORM’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TORM $1.19 billion 2.21 -$42.09 million $3.96 8.11

Britannia Bulk has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TORM.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Britannia Bulk has a beta of 19.03, suggesting that its share price is 1,803% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TORM has a beta of -201.77, suggesting that its share price is 20,277% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Britannia Bulk and TORM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Britannia Bulk 0 0 0 0 N/A TORM 0 0 2 0 3.00

TORM has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential downside of 36.18%.

Profitability

This table compares Britannia Bulk and TORM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A TORM 27.50% 27.36% 13.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.3% of TORM shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of TORM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TORM beats Britannia Bulk on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Britannia Bulk

Britannia Bulk Holdings, Inc. provides drybulk shipping and maritime logistics services in transporting drybulk commodities in and out of the Baltic region. The company was founded by Arvid Tage on May 27, 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About TORM

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

