Critical Review: Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) versus DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF)

Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating) and DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reliq Health Technologies and DeNA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliq Health Technologies $6.70 million 11.17 -$6.46 million ($0.03) -12.50 DeNA $1.17 billion 1.40 $271.98 million $2.32 5.75

DeNA has higher revenue and earnings than Reliq Health Technologies. Reliq Health Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DeNA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Reliq Health Technologies has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DeNA has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Reliq Health Technologies and DeNA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliq Health Technologies -52.38% -81.99% -55.51% DeNA N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Reliq Health Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Reliq Health Technologies and DeNA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliq Health Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A DeNA 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

DeNA beats Reliq Health Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reliq Health Technologies

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of development, secure telemedicine, and virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It operates through Canada and the United States of America geographical segments. The company was founded on September 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

About DeNA

DeNA Co., Ltd. engages in the development and operation of mobile and online services including games, e-commerce and entertainment content distribution. It operates through the following segments: Games, Electronic Commerce (EC), Sports, Automotive, Healthcare, and New Businesses and Others. The Games segment offers mobile games such as DeNA games, mobage, and AndApp. The EC segment provides e-commerce services such as Mobaoku. The Sports segment handles Yokohama DeNA Baystars, Yokohma DeNA Running Club, and Kawasaki Brave Thunders. The Automotive segment manages transportation applications such as MOV, Anyca, SOMPO DE NORU, Easy Ride, and Robot Shuttle. The Healthcare segment deals with digital healthcare services such as DeNa Healthcare, MYCODE, kencom, and Aruite Otoku. The New Businesses and Others segment includes products such as Strategic Investment Office and Delight Ventures. The company was founded by Tomoko Namba and Masayuki Watanabe on March 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

