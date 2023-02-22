Critical Comparison: Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) & Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) and Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.0% of Chindata Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Blend Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Chindata Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Blend Labs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Chindata Group has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blend Labs has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chindata Group $3.94 billion 0.71 $49.65 million $0.28 27.36 Blend Labs $234.49 million 1.71 -$169.14 million ($3.27) -0.54

This table compares Chindata Group and Blend Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Chindata Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blend Labs. Blend Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chindata Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Chindata Group and Blend Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chindata Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blend Labs 0 8 2 0 2.20

Chindata Group presently has a consensus target price of $8.60, indicating a potential upside of 12.27%. Blend Labs has a consensus target price of $3.62, indicating a potential upside of 103.50%. Given Blend Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blend Labs is more favorable than Chindata Group.

Profitability

This table compares Chindata Group and Blend Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chindata Group 16.32% 6.26% 3.25% Blend Labs -277.61% -56.67% -34.02%

Summary

Chindata Group beats Blend Labs on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction, and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It also provides a suite of mortgage products that facilitates homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners insurance, and realty. In addition, the company offers title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing and settlement services, as well as other trustee services; and professional and consulting services. It serves banks, credit unions, financial technology companies, and non-bank mortgage lenders. Blend Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

