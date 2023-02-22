Brokerages Set Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Price Target at $72.13

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.69.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC opened at $59.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.12. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $92.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.05.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.69. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,543.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 10.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Featured Articles

