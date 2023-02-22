Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Synopsys, Inc. Issued By Griffin Securities (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Griffin Securities decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Synopsys in a research report issued on Thursday, February 16th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Synopsys’ current full-year earnings is $7.21 per share.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.18.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $352.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 58.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $340.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total value of $9,307,786.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,806,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.