Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.86 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.83. The consensus estimate for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.33 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 23.70%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.90.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $76.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $93.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $998,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,345.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Stories

