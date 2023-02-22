Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Chuy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chuy’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

CHUY has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Chuy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $36.65 on Monday. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average is $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $659.70 million, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.72.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Chuy’s by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Chuy’s by 622.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

