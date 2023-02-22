National Bank Financial Weighs in on Canadian Tire Co., Limited’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Tire in a report issued on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $3.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.39. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $10.75 EPS.
Canadian Tire Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of TSE:CTC opened at C$324.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of C$18.99 billion and a PE ratio of 19.21. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$243.18 and a 52 week high of C$425.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$282.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$277.93.
Canadian Tire Announces Dividend
Canadian Tire Company Profile
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.
