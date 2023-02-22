DA Davidson Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital City Bank Group in a report issued on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.29. The consensus estimate for Capital City Bank Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Hovde Group upped their target price on Capital City Bank Group to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $33.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.27. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $36.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 416.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 87,929 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 118,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 46,788 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $936,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 27,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.