Brokerages Set Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target at $108.40

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.40.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ENTG. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Entegris Stock Down 5.6 %
ENTG opened at $80.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.62. Entegris has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $141.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 1.28.
Entegris Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.14%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 264.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.
Entegris Company Profile
Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).
