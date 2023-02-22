Brokerages Set Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target at $108.40

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENTG. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Down 5.6 %

ENTG opened at $80.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.62. Entegris has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $141.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 264.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.