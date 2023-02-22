DRDGOLD Limited to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for DRDGOLD in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DRDGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

DRDGOLD Trading Down 1.6 %

Institutional Trading of DRDGOLD

NYSE DRD opened at $7.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average is $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.30. DRDGOLD has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $10.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $863,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in DRDGOLD by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,302,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,866,000 after buying an additional 132,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,000.

DRDGOLD Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2212 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from DRDGOLD’s previous — dividend of $0.14.

About DRDGOLD

(Get Rating)

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.