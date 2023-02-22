Reviewing SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) and SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Applied Materials and SMART Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Materials $25.79 billion 3.64 $6.53 billion $7.46 14.92 SMART Global $1.82 billion 0.45 $66.56 million $0.98 17.00

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than SMART Global. Applied Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SMART Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

75.2% of Applied Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Applied Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of SMART Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Applied Materials and SMART Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Materials 24.57% 55.08% 25.53% SMART Global 2.84% 36.71% 8.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Applied Materials and SMART Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Materials 1 5 19 0 2.72 SMART Global 0 0 5 0 3.00

Applied Materials presently has a consensus target price of $124.12, suggesting a potential upside of 11.54%. SMART Global has a consensus target price of $26.40, suggesting a potential upside of 58.46%. Given SMART Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SMART Global is more favorable than Applied Materials.

Volatility and Risk

Applied Materials has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMART Global has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Applied Materials beats SMART Global on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation. The Applied Global Services segment provides solutions to optimize equipment, performance, and productivity. The Display & Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes, equipment upgrades, and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices. The company was founded on November 10, 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About SMART Global

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions. The memory Solutions segment provides performance and reliable memory solutions through the design, development, and advanced packaging to extended lifecycle products. The IPS segment consists of specialized platform solutions for high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced modeling for technology research. The LED Solutions segment offers a broad portfolio of application-optimized LEDs focused on improving on lumen density, intensity, efficacy, optical control and reliability. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.