FY2023 EPS Estimates for Flowers Foods, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Flowers Foods in a research report issued on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Flowers Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ FY2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $28.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.37. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Further Reading

