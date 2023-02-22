Analysts Set Expectations for GlycoMimetics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GlycoMimetics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.46). The consensus estimate for GlycoMimetics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GlycoMimetics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GLYC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GlycoMimetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on GlycoMimetics from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

GlycoMimetics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

GlycoMimetics stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.08. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64.

In other news, insider Edwin Rock purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Edwin Rock acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 174,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $522,693.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,960,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,840,405.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,321,451 shares of company stock worth $2,786,601 and sold 898,192 shares worth $2,845,225. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.