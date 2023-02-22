AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at £119 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a £119 ($143.30) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £130 ($156.55) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a £118 ($142.10) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £135 ($162.57) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £119.05 ($143.36).
AstraZeneca Stock Performance
AZN stock opened at £115.70 ($139.33) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 8,326 ($100.26) and a 12-month high of £118.86 ($143.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of £112.20 and a 200-day moving average of £107.91. The firm has a market cap of £179.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6,611.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.19.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
