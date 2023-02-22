ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 1,050 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,050 ($12.64) target price on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,000 ($12.04) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 660 ($7.95) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,200 ($14.45) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 950 ($11.44) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 996.82 ($12.00).

ASOS Stock Performance

LON ASC opened at GBX 818 ($9.85) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 697.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 680.72. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 459.90 ($5.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,017 ($24.29). The firm has a market capitalization of £818.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,638.71.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

