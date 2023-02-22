ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
ObsEva Price Performance
NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.56. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18.
ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that ObsEva will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ObsEva
ObsEva Company Profile
ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ObsEva (OBSV)
