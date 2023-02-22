ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Price Performance

NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.56. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that ObsEva will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ObsEva

ObsEva Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ObsEva by 54,142.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,490 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in ObsEva by 15.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 295,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 39,964 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ObsEva by 12.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 155,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

