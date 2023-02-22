Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Algoma Steel Group Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) – Cormark increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Algoma Steel Group in a report released on Wednesday, February 15th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Algoma Steel Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Steel Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

ASTL stock opened at $7.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.67. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $772.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,491,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,155,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,333,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,156,000 after buying an additional 3,123,662 shares during the last quarter. Polus Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,763,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 3,058,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,465,000 after buying an additional 131,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,177,000 after buying an additional 485,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.39%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

