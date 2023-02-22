Reviewing Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) and ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC)

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) and ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Core Laboratories and ProFrac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Laboratories 3.97% 15.98% 4.93% ProFrac 3.59% -26.10% 7.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.4% of Core Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of ProFrac shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Core Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Laboratories 2 2 0 0 1.50 ProFrac 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Core Laboratories and ProFrac, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Core Laboratories presently has a consensus price target of $21.83, suggesting a potential downside of 4.57%. ProFrac has a consensus price target of $33.75, suggesting a potential upside of 74.06%. Given ProFrac’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ProFrac is more favorable than Core Laboratories.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Core Laboratories and ProFrac’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Laboratories $489.73 million 2.18 $19.45 million $0.41 55.78 ProFrac $768.35 million 3.59 -$42.42 million N/A N/A

Core Laboratories has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ProFrac.

Summary

ProFrac beats Core Laboratories on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the Reservoir Description segment and Production Enhancement segment. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products. The Production Enhancement segment provides products and services relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About ProFrac

(Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.