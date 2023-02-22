Biogen Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $15.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Biogen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $15.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $16.45. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.58 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2024 earnings at $16.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.62 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.73.

Biogen Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $271.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.90. Biogen has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $311.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.22.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.