Bandwidth (BAND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Bandwidth Stock Down 9.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $593.25 million, a P/E ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $52.79.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on BAND. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.
Bandwidth Company Profile
Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.
