Bandwidth (BAND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bandwidth Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $593.25 million, a P/E ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $52.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BAND. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

Institutional Trading of Bandwidth

Bandwidth Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 27.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,324,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,303,000 after buying an additional 501,958 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,217,000 after buying an additional 142,078 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 395.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 729,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after buying an additional 582,494 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 254.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,165,000 after buying an additional 336,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 431,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after buying an additional 88,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

