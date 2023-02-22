Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.60) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of AGIO opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.92. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $34.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

In related news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,391.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 60,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,340 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,412,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,660,000 after purchasing an additional 36,170 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $665,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,988 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

