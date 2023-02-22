Reviewing Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) and GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) and GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
17.6% of Check-Cap shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Check-Cap shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations for Check-Cap and GE HealthCare Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Check-Cap
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|GE HealthCare Technologies
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2.67
Profitability
This table compares Check-Cap and GE HealthCare Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Check-Cap
|N/A
|-41.95%
|-38.14%
|GE HealthCare Technologies
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Check-Cap and GE HealthCare Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Check-Cap
|N/A
|N/A
|-$17.20 million
|($3.24)
|-1.00
|GE HealthCare Technologies
|$18.34 billion
|1.79
|$1.92 billion
|N/A
|N/A
GE HealthCare Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Check-Cap.
Summary
GE HealthCare Technologies beats Check-Cap on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Check-Cap
Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer. The company was founded by Yoav Kimchy in 2005 and is headquartered in Isfiya, Israel.
About GE HealthCare Technologies
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
