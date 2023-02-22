Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 24th. Analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to post earnings of C$1.68 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C($0.32). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of C$5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.66 billion.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

TSE CM opened at C$61.42 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$53.58 and a one year high of C$82.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$58.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$60.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$73.43 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cormark cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$65.99.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

