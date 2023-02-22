CommScope (COMM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect CommScope to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of COMM opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of CommScope in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 43,072 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in CommScope by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 137,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CommScope by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after buying an additional 2,560,861 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

