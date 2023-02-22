CommScope (COMM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect CommScope to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CommScope Price Performance
Shares of COMM opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of CommScope in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope
CommScope Company Profile
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CommScope (COMM)
- Molson Coors: Time To Buy More Or Tap Out?
- Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.