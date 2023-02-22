Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) & XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Head to Head Analysis

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) and XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mustang Bio and XOMA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio N/A -87.56% -63.25% XOMA 22.25% 6.59% 5.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.7% of Mustang Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of XOMA shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Mustang Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of XOMA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio N/A N/A -$66.37 million ($0.79) -0.76 XOMA $38.16 million 6.30 $15.80 million $0.34 61.71

This table compares Mustang Bio and XOMA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

XOMA has higher revenue and earnings than Mustang Bio. Mustang Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XOMA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mustang Bio and XOMA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 XOMA 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mustang Bio currently has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 687.21%. XOMA has a consensus target price of $69.00, indicating a potential upside of 228.88%. Given Mustang Bio’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mustang Bio is more favorable than XOMA.

Risk and Volatility

Mustang Bio has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOMA has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

XOMA beats Mustang Bio on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID. The firm’s products include MB-101 IL13Ra2-specific CAR, MB-102 CD123 CAR, MB-103 HER2 CAR, MB-104 CS1 CAR, MB-105 PSCA CAR, MB-106 CD20 CAR, MB-107 XSCID Gene Therapy and Oncolytic Virus (C134). The company was founded on March 13, 2015 and is headquartered in Worcester, MA.

About XOMA

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

