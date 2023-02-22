Evergy (EVRG) to Release Earnings on Friday

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Evergy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.91. Evergy has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Evergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Evergy by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,058,000 after purchasing an additional 71,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Evergy by 1,332.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 347,949 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Evergy Company Profile
Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.
Featured Stories
