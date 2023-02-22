Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Issued By KeyCorp

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) – KeyCorp upped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for MRC Global in a research report issued on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for MRC Global’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MRC Global’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 34.84%. The firm had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 2.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MRC Global

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MRC Global by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in MRC Global by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in MRC Global by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in MRC Global by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in MRC Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

