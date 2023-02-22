AXT, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AXT in a research note issued on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AXT’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AXT’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

AXTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on AXT from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on AXT from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

AXT Trading Down 9.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

AXTI stock opened at $4.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 2.06. AXT has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AXT by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AXT by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXT by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of AXT by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AXT

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

